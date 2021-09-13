DoS India, Skyroot sign Memorandum of Understanding
Submit on Monday, September 13th, 2021 22:04
India’s Department of Space has entered into a Framework MoU with M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad for access to ISRO facilities and expertise towards the development and testing of subsystems/systems of Space Launch Vehicles.
Related posts:
Lockheed Martin Completes Delivery Of GPS Block 2R-M Satellites
Amazing Real Life Tales on Satellite TV
Did the Milky Way’s huge black hole kill all the red giants around it?
From squarks to gluinos: It’s not looking good for supersymmetry
This entry was posted on Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 10:04 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.