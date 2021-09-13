Submit on Monday, September 13th, 2021 22:04

India’s Department of Space has entered into a Framework MoU with M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad for access to ISRO facilities and expertise towards the development and testing of subsystems/systems of Space Launch Vehicles.

