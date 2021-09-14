Satellite News

Soyuz lifts off with more OneWeb satellites (part I)

Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b/Fregat; Payload: 34 OneWeb satellites; Date: 14 September 2021, 1807 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The rocket lifted off as planned, and the satellites were to be deployed into a near-polar orbit at an altitude of 450 kilometers.

