Submit on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 21:24

NASA has selected SpaceX to provide launch services for the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U (GOES-U) mission. GOES-U will provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth’s weather, oceans, and environment, as well as real-time mapping of total lightning activity and improved monitoring of solar activity and space weather.

Related posts:

BskyB Unable To Slow Churn Rate

How Dish Network Airs Setanta Sports?

Ten Top Tips for Choosing an Aerial Installer

Moon by 2024 no more? NASA’s Artemis deadline for crewed lunar landings likely to relax under Biden