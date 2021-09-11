Satellite News

China launches Zhongxing-9B satellite

Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B; Payload: Zhongxing-9B (Chinasat 9B); Date: 9 September 2021, 1150 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 206 km x 35,792 km x 24.56 degrees geostationary transfer orbit.

