Hughes and OneWeb announce deal for LEO satellite service in U.S. and India

Thursday, September 9th, 2021

Hughes Network Systems, LLC and OneWeb have signed a distribution agreement in the U.S. focused on enterprise services. In India, the parties have entered into an MOU for a strategic agreement to distribute services to large enterprises, small and medium businesses, government, telcos and ISPs, including in the rural and remote parts of the country.

