Hughes and OneWeb announce deal for LEO satellite service in U.S. and India
Submit on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 21:49
Hughes Network Systems, LLC and OneWeb have signed a distribution agreement in the U.S. focused on enterprise services. In India, the parties have entered into an MOU for a strategic agreement to distribute services to large enterprises, small and medium businesses, government, telcos and ISPs, including in the rural and remote parts of the country.
Related posts:
Sale of Nera Satcom to Thrane & Thrane completed
EDC provides Hispasat with EUR123 million to purchase a satellite from MDA
Inmarsat completes Global Xpress ground network
Intelsat S.A. results Q2 2017
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at 9:49 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.