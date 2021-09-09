Submit on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 21:49

Hughes Network Systems, LLC and OneWeb have signed a distribution agreement in the U.S. focused on enterprise services. In India, the parties have entered into an MOU for a strategic agreement to distribute services to large enterprises, small and medium businesses, government, telcos and ISPs, including in the rural and remote parts of the country.

