Submit on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 21:24

The next Arianespace mission is planned from Baikonur Cosmodrome with Soyuz on 14 September at 0607 UTC to deliver 34 satellites into orbit, bringing the total OneWeb’s fleet to 322 satellites in Low Earth Orbit.

