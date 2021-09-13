Satellite News

Atlas V sold out

Monday, September 13th, 2021

As reported, NASA selected SpaceX to provide launch services for the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U (GOES-U) mission. The award came after United Launch Alliance dropped out of the competition.

