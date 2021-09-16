SpaceX helps billionaire spend three days in orbit
Submit on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 21:51
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Crew Dragon (“Inspriation4”); Date: 16 September 2021, 0002 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA. The crewed capsule was deployed into a 569 km x 580 km x 51.64 degrees orbit.
Related posts:
U.S., British Governments To Develop Comprehensive Satellite View of Antarctica
Hughes To Offer DSL Coverage Throughout USA
Compare Satellite TV Service – Dish Network and DirecTV
100,000-year-old story could explain why the Pleiades are called ‘Seven Sisters’
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 9:51 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.