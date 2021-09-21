Satellite News

OQ Technology applies for U.S., European patents

Submit on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 21:56

5G satellite operator OQ Technology has revealed six pending patent applications in the USA and in Europe that will improve satellite-based IoT and M2M communications in remote locations.

