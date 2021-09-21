OQ Technology applies for U.S., European patents
Submit on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 21:56
5G satellite operator OQ Technology has revealed six pending patent applications in the USA and in Europe that will improve satellite-based IoT and M2M communications in remote locations.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 at 9:56 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.