Kongsberg signs contracts for delivery to Europe’s new launcher

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has signed two contracts with ArianeGroup to deliver technology to Europe’s new Ariane 6 launcher, managed and funded by the European Space Agency (ESA).

