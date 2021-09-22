Kongsberg signs contracts for delivery to Europe’s new launcher
Submit on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 22:06
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has signed two contracts with ArianeGroup to deliver technology to Europe’s new Ariane 6 launcher, managed and funded by the European Space Agency (ESA).
This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 at 10:06 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.