Submit on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 22:16

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced it has signed a dedicated launch contract with Astroscale Japan Inc. Scheduled for lift-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in 2023, the Electron rocket will launch the Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J) satellite, which has been selected by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for Phase I of its Commercial Removal of Debris Demonstration Project (CRD2).

Related posts:

New star sensor to be flight-qualified aboard ISS-Reshetnev’s navigation satellite

SSL selected by Hughes to build high capacity Ka-band broadband satellite

Airbus DS, TAS prepare the successor to Pleiades

NewSpace Systems launches Africa’s first ESA standard clean room