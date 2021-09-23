Satellite News

Rocket Lab to launch ADRAS-J for Astroscale

Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced it has signed a dedicated launch contract with Astroscale Japan Inc. Scheduled for lift-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in 2023, the Electron rocket will launch the Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J) satellite, which has been selected by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for Phase I of its Commercial Removal of Debris Demonstration Project (CRD2).

