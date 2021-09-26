United Launch Alliance to launch Landsat 9 mission
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is in final preparations to launch the Landsat 9 mission for NASA. The launch is on track for 27 September from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Launch is planned for 1812 UTC.
