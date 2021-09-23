Satellite News

Euroconsult: NGSO constellations continue to gain momentum

In its flagship report on the Satellite Connectivity and Video Market, Euroconsult projects the market value to double between 2020 to 2030. Driven primarily by non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite constellations, by 2030, the satellite connectivity and video market is projected to exceed US$20 billion. NGSO capacity accounts for more than 75% of the projected market growth in the next decade.

