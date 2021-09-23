Submit on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 22:16

In its flagship report on the Satellite Connectivity and Video Market, Euroconsult projects the market value to double between 2020 to 2030. Driven primarily by non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite constellations, by 2030, the satellite connectivity and video market is projected to exceed US$20 billion. NGSO capacity accounts for more than 75% of the projected market growth in the next decade.

Related posts:

New star sensor to be flight-qualified aboard ISS-Reshetnev’s navigation satellite

SSL selected by Hughes to build high capacity Ka-band broadband satellite

Airbus DS, TAS prepare the successor to Pleiades

NewSpace Systems launches Africa’s first ESA standard clean room