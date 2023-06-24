Watch the moon’s shadow travel across North America during 2024’s total solar eclipse (video)
This flyover animation of the Great North American Solar Eclipse shows the path of the moon’s shadow and where you need to be located to see the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
