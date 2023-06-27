Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

What will astronauts on deep space missions eat? ‘Neurogastronomy’ may have the answer.

Submit on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 20:11

The next stage of human space exploration will involve longer missions off-Earth, and the Humanity in Deep Space initiative is considering what and how astronauts on these missions will eat.

Related posts:

  1. The Differences Between Satellite TV and Cable – A Consumer’s Guide
  2. Anuvu secures major capacity deal with Telesat
  3. Blue Origin teams up with Shaq to send kids’ postcards to space on New Shepard
  4. Super Bowl trailer offers another peek at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy