We have never seen dark matter and dark energy. Why do we think they exist?
Submit on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 17:11
We have never seen dark matter and dark energy, so why do we think they exist? And what would happen if Europe’s new space telescope Euclid finds evidence that they don’t exist after all?
This entry was posted on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.