SpaceX rocket launches Euclid space telescope to map the ‘dark universe’ like never before (video)
Submit on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 23:11
Europe’s Euclid satellite flew July 1 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. After reaching its deep space destination, Euclid will map an unseen part of our universe’s history.
