Artemis 2 astronaut Jeremy Hansen says a Canadian will walk on the moon one day

Submit on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 17:12

Artemis 2 astronaut Jeremy Hansen is deep in training for his round-the-moon mission set to launch in 2024. He says Canada is just getting started with lunar exploration.

