What’s next for Europe’s Euclid ‘dark universe’ telescope after stunning SpaceX launch?
Submit on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 21:11
The European-led Euclid mission soared into space on July 1 on a journey to understand the dark universe. Getting the ambitious project set for observing will take months.
This entry was posted on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.