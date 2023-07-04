Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Watch lightning crackle over Europe and Africa in stunning video from powerful new weather satellite

Submit on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 04:11

Stunning first videos from a new space-borne instrument designed to improve the monitoring of thunderstorms show the crackle of lightning over Europe, Africa and the Atlantic Ocean.

Related posts:

  1. L-3 Communications Wins Multimillion-Dollar Deal
  2. GMV Sees Revenues Climb 18 Percent
  3. Critical engine test for NASA’s Space Launch System moon rocket shuts down earlier than planned
  4. Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit

This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy