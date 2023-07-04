Robotic ‘Light Bender’ on the moon could help Artemis astronauts keep the lights on
Submit on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 03:11
The Light Bender robotics project from space technology company Maxar will autonomously redirect sunlight to power solar panels in dark regions of the lunar surface.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.