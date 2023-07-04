Satellite News

Robotic ‘Light Bender’ on the moon could help Artemis astronauts keep the lights on

The Light Bender robotics project from space technology company Maxar will autonomously redirect sunlight to power solar panels in dark regions of the lunar surface.

