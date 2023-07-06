This NASA probe has been revealing stunning moon views for 14 years. How long will it last?
Over the 14 years since its launch, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has produced images and data proven that have transformed our understanding of the moon. But how much longer can the orbiter last?
