See amazing images from James Webb Space Telescope’s 1st year gazing deep into the cosmos (photos)
Submit on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 20:11
The James Webb Space Telescope, humanity’s most powerful eye in the sky, has captured some remarkable images in its first year of gazing deep into the universe.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.