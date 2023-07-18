‘Cannibal’ coronal mass ejection that devoured ‘dark eruption’ from sun will smash into Earth on July 18
Submit on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 04:12
Two coronal mass ejections have combined into an enormous cloud of magnetized plasma that is forecast to hit Earth on Tuesday and potentially trigger a strong geomagnetic storm.
