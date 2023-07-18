Satellite News

World’s biggest radio telescope could tease out secrets of dark matter, universe’s 1st galaxies

Tuesday, July 18th, 2023

The coming Square Kilometre Array could shed light on mysterious dark matter, revealing the role it played in the formation of the universe’s first galaxies.

