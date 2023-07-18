Satellite News

What’s it like to have an asteroid named after you? Our night sky columnist Joe Rao explains

Tuesday, July 18th, 2023

Space.com’s night sky columnist Joe Rao explains what it was like to have asteroid 200009 Joerao named after him for his many years of astronomy outreach with the general public.

