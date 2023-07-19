1st Barbie dolls to fly into space make their debut at Smithsonian Air and Space Museum
Submit on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 23:11
The National Air and Space Museum debuted the first Barbie dolls to fly in space. They appear to be like all of the other Barbie “Space Discovery” dolls found in stores, and that may be the point.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.