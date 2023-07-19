Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

1st Barbie dolls to fly into space make their debut at Smithsonian Air and Space Museum

Submit on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 23:11

The National Air and Space Museum debuted the first Barbie dolls to fly in space. They appear to be like all of the other Barbie “Space Discovery” dolls found in stores, and that may be the point.

Related posts:

  1. The Rise of the Underdogs on Satellite TV
  2. On This Day in Space: Oct. 14, 1947: Chuck Yeager breaks the sound barrier
  3. See the moon and Venus dance together in Wednesday evening’s sky
  4. Remains of shredded star open new window on black hole feeding behavior

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy