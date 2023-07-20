Satellite News

1st evidence found for ‘Trojan planet’ worlds occupying same orbit

Astronomers have found the first evidence of a so-called ‘Trojan planet,’ in the form of a young Jupiter-like world that’s being tailed by a cloud of dust twice as massive as Earth’s moon.

