Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Weirdly ‘slow’ neutron star challenges our understanding of stellar corpses

Submit on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 01:11

Astronomers have observed a ‘slow’ magnetar releasing bursts of radio waves every 22 minutes. The strange neutron star could change our perception of these extreme stellar corpses.

Related posts:

  1. Getting More For Less, With Satellite TV
  2. On This Day in Space: Sept. 16, 1949: V-2 Rocket Explodes, Kills Monkey Passenger
  3. James Webb Space Telescope peers into the ‘ghostly light’ of interstellar space
  4. Green comet soars in stunning 3D image of the Milky Way (photo)

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy