Weirdly ‘slow’ neutron star challenges our understanding of stellar corpses
Submit on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 01:11
Astronomers have observed a ‘slow’ magnetar releasing bursts of radio waves every 22 minutes. The strange neutron star could change our perception of these extreme stellar corpses.
