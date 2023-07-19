Scientists discover ‘glitched’ neutron star that obliterated an asteroid, then fired off a brilliant explosion
A powerful magnetic neutron star, or magnetar, “glitched” when it destroyed an asteroid, causing it to blast out a fast radio burst and change rotational speed.
