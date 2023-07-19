Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Scientists discover ‘glitched’ neutron star that obliterated an asteroid, then fired off a brilliant explosion

Submit on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 17:11

A powerful magnetic neutron star, or magnetar, “glitched” when it destroyed an asteroid, causing it to blast out a fast radio burst and change rotational speed.

Related posts:

  1. IRC Selects Telenor Satellite Services for Satellite Communication Services
  2. DirecTV Chooses New Fraud Protection Program
  3. What Is HDTV For The Movie Maniacs?
  4. Bright blue stars crawl among Tarantula Nebula clouds in Hubble telescope photo

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy