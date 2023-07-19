Satellite News

You can see Mars, Venus and Mercury near the crescent moon tonight. Here’s where to look.

Submit on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 17:11

Mars, Venus and Mercury will appear close to a thin crescent moon tonight (July 19), but you’ll need to get out right at sunset to make the most of this grouping of inner solar system bodies.

