You can see Mars, Venus and Mercury near the crescent moon tonight. Here’s where to look.
Submit on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 17:11
Mars, Venus and Mercury will appear close to a thin crescent moon tonight (July 19), but you’ll need to get out right at sunset to make the most of this grouping of inner solar system bodies.
