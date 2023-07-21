Satellite News

‘Go for Stack’: 1st parts of space shuttle Endeavour vertical display lifted into place at California Science Center

For the first time in 12 years, the stacking of a NASA space shuttle has begun again. The aft skirts for Endeavour’s solid rocket boosters were moved into place at the California Science Center.

