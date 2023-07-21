Satellite will die by fire as 1st-of-its-kind operation sends it plummeting down to Earth
Scientists will attempt a first-of-its-kind guided safe reentry to Earth’s atmosphere with the European Space Agency wind satellite Aeolus as it heads home at increasing speed.
