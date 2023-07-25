Carl Sagan’s master for Voyager Golden Record up for auction at Sotheby’s
Tuesday, July 25th, 2023
The reels are not much to look at and the quality of their recordings exists in other formats. Their pedigree, though, is unique, which is why they could be worth 10 times their weight in gold.
