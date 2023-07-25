NASA to hunt deep space gamma-rays with new high-altitude balloon mission
Submit on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 19:12
NASA’s new detector, known as ComPair, is slated to fly next month. The goal is to catch high-energy, invisible beams stemming from things like star explosions, supermassive black holes and gamma-ray bursts.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at 7:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.