NASA to hunt deep space gamma-rays with new high-altitude balloon mission

Submit on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 19:12

NASA’s new detector, known as ComPair, is slated to fly next month. The goal is to catch high-energy, invisible beams stemming from things like star explosions, supermassive black holes and gamma-ray bursts.

