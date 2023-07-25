Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Stunning image reveals 1st detection of gas giants being born around a young star (photo)

Submit on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 20:11

The birth secrets of gas giant planets like Jupiter could be revealed by a stunning cosmic phoenix comprised of clumps of gas gathering around a young star.

Related posts:

  1. Balkcom Appointed To Datapath’s Board Of Directors
  2. Satellite is What You’ve Been Waiting For
  3. Hubble Space Telescope spots ‘grand design’ galaxy in stunning new image
  4. Watch NASA test fire new and improved Artemis moon rocket engine (video)

This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy