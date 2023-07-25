Queen guitarist Brian May to release a book of 3D images of asteroid Bennu
Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May is about to release a book of 3D photographs of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, based on images gathered by NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft.
