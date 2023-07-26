Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A supermassive black hole is spitting a high-energy jet toward Earth

Submit on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 01:11

Tapping into cosmic X-rays, NASA’s IXPE satellite has identified a supermassive black hole blasting its energetic jets straight toward Earth. Don’t worry, though, this blazar is tucked away deep in space.

Related posts:

  1. JAXA Sets Solar-B Launch
  2. Surrey Reaches Milestone For Geostationary Mini-Satellite Platform
  3. Memorial spaceflight: Cremated remains flying to the moon on private lander in 2021
  4. Physicists mimic gravity inside the sun using sound waves

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy