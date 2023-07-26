A supermassive black hole is spitting a high-energy jet toward Earth
Submit on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 01:11
Tapping into cosmic X-rays, NASA’s IXPE satellite has identified a supermassive black hole blasting its energetic jets straight toward Earth. Don’t worry, though, this blazar is tucked away deep in space.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.