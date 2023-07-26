Listen to music ‘written’ by doomed Aeolus wind-studying satellite (video)
The European Space Agency released a video titled “Life of Aeolus,” a musical piece written for a small wind ensemble based on one year of wind data collected by the Aeolus satellite.
