Milky Way galaxy’s spiral arms revealed in stunning detail by chemical mapping
Submit on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 23:11
A chemical mapping technique has revealed details of the Milky Way’s spiral arms that have, until now, been obscured. This allows astronomers to see new regions of our galaxy that hold an abundance of young stars.
