NASA briefly lost contact with International Space Station after power drop
Submit on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 22:11
NASA’s Mission Control in Houston had a power outage Tuesday (July 25) and briefly lost contact with the International Space Station. No astronauts were in any danger, officials said.
