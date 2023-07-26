SpaceX Dragon spacecraft had a thruster glitch at the International Space Station in June
SpaceX’s last cargo Dragon spacecraft had a thruster valve stuck open while docked with the International Space Station. The company says there should be no effect on the next launch.
