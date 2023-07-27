Dark energy camera reveals galaxies caught in a cosmic ‘tug of war’ (photo)
Astronomers have witnessed a cosmic tug of war between Haley’s Coronet and its neighboring dwarf galaxy. The gravitational tussle is one the smaller galaxy is bound to lose. That could ultimately result in a merger between the two.
