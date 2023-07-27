Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Dark energy camera reveals galaxies caught in a cosmic ‘tug of war’ (photo)

Submit on Thursday, July 27th, 2023 17:12

Astronomers have witnessed a cosmic tug of war between Haley’s Coronet and its neighboring dwarf galaxy. The gravitational tussle is one the smaller galaxy is bound to lose. That could ultimately result in a merger between the two.

Related posts:

  1. Pulling Out the Stops With Your Satellite TV Service
  2. US Space Force gets its 2nd-ever chief
  3. See dwarf planet Haumea at its closest to Earth in 285 years tonight
  4. James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ scores wacky new Wes Anderson-inspired AI tribute trailer (video)

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 27th, 2023 at 5:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy