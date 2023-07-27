Satellite News

Hubble telescope spots a bright spiral galaxy with a violent past (photo)

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a new view of a spiral galaxy called UGC 12295, which is believed to have recently hosted a supernova, allowing astronomers to study the debris of the stellar explosion.

