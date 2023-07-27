Listen to the sound of three stars playing ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’
Scientists measured the innate “twinkling” of three stars as waves of energy traveled from their cores to their surfaces. Then, the team set their findings to a familiar and apt tune.
