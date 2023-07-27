Satellite News

NASA’s Juno probe finds giant swirling waves in Jupiter’s magnetosphere

Data from NASA’s Juno mission shows that the spacecraft routinely encounters giant swirling waves, or vortices, at the boundary between the planet’s magnetic field and the solar wind.

