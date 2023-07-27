Watch Ben Kingsley befriend an alien who crashed to Earth in new UFO comedy ‘Jules’ (exclusive)
July 27th, 2023
Check out this exclusive clip of Ben Kingsley in “Jules,” a new sci-fi comedy about an elderly man befriending an extraterrestrial who crashed to Earth.
