Watch Ben Kingsley befriend an alien who crashed to Earth in new UFO comedy ‘Jules’ (exclusive)

Submit on Thursday, July 27th, 2023 23:12

Check out this exclusive clip of Ben Kingsley in “Jules,” a new sci-fi comedy about an elderly man befriending an extraterrestrial who crashed to Earth.

