Extremely distant galaxy reveals stories of stars from their cradles to their graves

Submit on Saturday, July 29th, 2023 02:11

Located 13.2 billion light years away, a galaxy that existed just 600 million years after the Big Bang is home to one of the most distant sites of star birth, and death, ever seen.

