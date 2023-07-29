Extremely distant galaxy reveals stories of stars from their cradles to their graves
Saturday, July 29th, 2023
Located 13.2 billion light years away, a galaxy that existed just 600 million years after the Big Bang is home to one of the most distant sites of star birth, and death, ever seen.
