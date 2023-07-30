UK spaceport unearths a Bronze Age surprise ahead of 1st rocket launches this year
July 30th, 2023
Scotland’s SaxaVord Spaceport is getting ready to host its first rocket launches soon. Archaeologists recently found Bronze Age remnants on the remote Shetland island by accident.
