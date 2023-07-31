Queen legend Brian May helped NASA ace its asteroid-sampling mission, new book reveals
Queen guitarist Brian May and the chief scientist of NASA’s asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx mission have collaborated on a book about the asteroid Bennu — and it’s not a PR stunt.
