Queen legend Brian May helped NASA ace its asteroid-sampling mission, new book reveals

Submit on Monday, July 31st, 2023 22:11

Queen guitarist Brian May and the chief scientist of NASA’s asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx mission have collaborated on a book about the asteroid Bennu — and it’s not a PR stunt.

